Have you been caught for hours in a crowded emergency department? Sick of those unavoidable potholes on a major road? Worried the home your children will live in may never be the same?
The next four years could be instrumental in solving some of these significant issues facing Horsham and the Wimmera, and this is your chance to hear those complaints at the top.
When you go to vote in the Victorian election this November, you should do it knowing that the candidates are aware of what our community needs.
Launching today, the survey is in two parts - ranking issues in how important they are to you and a short set of simple yes or no questions, and you can fill it out below.
We'll keep the survey open until October 14 to get a good cross-section of the community, and then we'll publish the results with a detailed local analysis.
Here in the Wimmera, one of the most obvious issues we're all facing is growth - the region is changing as more people move here, but how do we keep it liveable?
With the cost of living increasing and worsening housing affordability, it's clear what the challenges will be for the next government.
There are also lingering issues regarding public transport, with the underutilised train line the elephant in the room.
Incumbent MP Emma Kealy will take on Victoria Valley's Tamasin Ramsay of the Animal Justice Party and independent candidate Amanda Mead of Narrapumelap South; we're still waiting for the major parties to announce some candidates.
The borders have changed since 2018, with Lowan gaining more than 5600 voters in Grampians-based towns Stawell, Concongella, Deep Lead, Glenorchy and Great Western, as well as almost 1600 voters from the Polwarth District (Darlington, Dundonnell, Ellerslie, Hexham, Mortlake, Pura Pura and Woorndoo).
How will this influx change the voting dynamic of the district?
Before we head to the polls - the state election is on Saturday, November 26, but pre-polling opens on November 14 - these candidates need to know what matters to us here in Horsham and the Wimmera.
Let us know what you think - complete the survey below and make sure your voice is heard.
