The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/National Sport/AFL

The Ararat Rats will seek grand final revenge in the 2023 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:16am, first published April 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ararat Rats made some key additions to its squad in the off season. File picture.
The Ararat Rats made some key additions to its squad in the off season. File picture.

The Ararat Rats will hope to go one better in the 2023 Wimmera Football Netball League Season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.