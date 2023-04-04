The Ararat Rats will hope to go one better in the 2023 Wimmera Football Netball League Season.
The Rats finished as minor premiers in 2022 but ultimately fell nine points short of Minyip Murtoa in the grand final.
In the off season, Ararat farewelled some key players.
Liam Cavanagh and Chris Hutchison departed the club, but the Rats were able to replace them with some key additions.
Former three-time best and fairest Jack Ganley rejoins the club after he spent time with East Point Football Netball Club in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Ganley also played 17 matches for Southern Districts in the recently completed Northern Territory Football League season.
Southern Districts finished the regular season as minor premiers but were defeated in the grand final.
Joining Ganley in red and white for season 2023 is Tom Williamson.
Williamson, was selected at pick 61 in the 2016 AFL national draft by Carlton and played 44 matches across five seasons.
Callum and Dan Mendes also return to Alexandra Oval in 2023.
Senior coach Matt Walder has recommitted and will look to build on the club's successful 2022 season.
The Rats made a preliminary final appearance in the reserves, while the under-17s defeated the minor premier Horsham Demons in the grand final.
Ararat played practice matches against Ballarat and Lake Wendouree (both from the Ballarat Football Netball League) in preparation for round one.
Round one of the WFNL season begins on April 7 for the Rats. They will host Stawell at Alexandra Oval.
2023 football coaches
Senior coach: Matt Walder (senior assistant Jake Williamson).
Reserves: Daniel Todd and Tony Campbell.
Under 17's: Nick Oliver.
Under 14's: Brett Chamings and Mark Dadswell.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
