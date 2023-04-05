Horsham is celebrating its 40th Good Friday Appeal this year, and area manager June Clissold is looking forward to marking the occasion.
An appeal veteran, June has built the appeal's fundraising efforts from the ground up since she first became involved in the 1980s.
"It went way back before that because I had sick kids and I took them to the Royal Children's Hospital," she said. "So I've been doing it since then, and making pyjamas and taking them to sell in the shop."
June said the organisation was "a lot bigger now". "I've got six knitters that knit and that goes to the auxiliary in Geelong. My step-daughter and her husband pick them up for me and take them back to Geelong. Sometimes its two or three of this big striped bags."
In the past June used to sell raffle tickets in the plaza and use to sell knitted woolen jumpers for kids and coat hangers to raise money. "I'm well into my 80s now, so I'll sort of retire," she said.
"I've given them forty years and I've only missed two Good Friday Appeals in those 40 years."
June said she was proud of her contribution to the community. "I've got to know the people in the office in Melbourne," she said.
"I've met several of them and and they're lovely people."
The Horsham Good Friday fire truck parade will tour the town's streets, encouraging the close-knit community to rally behind the important cause.
As the area's biggest fundraiser, they're hoping to see a strong community turnout, helping to raise much needed funds for the Royal Children's Hospital.
Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has been dedicated to fundraising for The Royal Children's Hospital so that it can continue to provide world class care for children in Victoria and beyond.
Funds raised support ground-breaking research, state of the art equipment and technology, education and family centred care programs so that The Royal Children's Hospital can continue to provide world class care to our children.
The Appeal will take place on Friday April 7, 2023. Donations can be made online at goodfridayappeal.com.au.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
