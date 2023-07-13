The Rupanyup Panthers head to Quantong Recreation Reserve to take on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in round 12.
When both teams last met, it was Rupanyup that came away with a nine goal win, but Panthers coach, Georgia Hiscock, expects a fight to achieve a repeat result.
"We're well aware of where we are positioned, and that it's going to be a tough game this weekend," Hiscock said.
"But I think we can put it to them again.
"And, we have the same line-up as what we did when we faced them in round two."
While Hiscock says Noradjuha Quantong are a 'very strong' side all over the court, she highlights the her sides battle with the Bombers offensive players as key.
"It'll just be if we can shut down Shannon [Couch]," said Hiscock.
"She is a dominant goalie given a sheer height, which will be something for us to compete against given, Kayla [Weidemann] and myself in defence are quite short."
Hiscock's return to the netball court for Rupanyup in recent games, having missed much of the season due to injury, has seen the side's performance boosted.
In its round 11 match up, the side took on league power house, Laharum, and kept last season's runners-up to a one goal margin at the final whistle.
"I'm so proud of how the girls played against Laharum," Hiscock said.
"There was one point where we were up there by five goals, and we just let the game slip out of our reach, but it definitely was winnable for us.
"But, I'm well aware of our team and our standard, and I still say that we can match it with some of those top teams."
Noradjuha Quantong remains in a tight battle with Kalkee for third on the HDFNL ladder, and with games still to come against Laharum and Edenhope Apsley, each contest is crucial to the side securing a high placing come finals.
Catch up on round 11 HERE
Kalkee vs Jeparit Rainbow
Kalkee will host the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 15 in round 12 of the HDFNL.
With victory over Pimpinio in round 11, Jeparit Rainbow have moved into the top six but results remain crucial as the Tigers remain only two points behind and a tough run home awaits the Storm.
Pimpinio are guarenteed the four competition points this weekend as the club takes on Kaniva Leeor United, who has forfeited its A grade season.
So, a loss to Kalkee means the Storm will fall back out of the finals positions.
Kalkee currently sit fourth on the ladder and are in a tight battle with the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers over third.
When Jeparit Rainbow met Kalkee in round two, it was the Kee's who triumphed by seven goals, and 2022's minor premiers will likely walk onto the court in this fixture as heavy favourites again.
Swifts vs Laharum
Laharum is set to take on Stawell's Swifts at North Park in round 12 of the HDFNL.
The Swifts have had a difficult season with injuries in 2023, and now finals seem out of reach for the squad.
Laharum are firmly within the finals positions, holding claim to a top two placing with an eight point buffer to Noradjuha Quantong in third.
The only team to beat the Demons in 2023 was Edenhope Apsley so Laharum would come into this game favourited to repeat the result of the club's last clash with the Baggies, victory in round two.
Edenhope Apsley vs Taylors Lake
Taylors Lake head to Edenhope Recreation Reserve to take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints.
While few results have fallen the way of the Lakers, the squad has put on some strong showings this season but hope of a dream run to finals looks to have dwindled as the side sits nine points outside the top six.
In another knock to the Lakers late season morale, the side sets its sights on Edenhope Apsley, who have been methodical on court all year.
The Saints have not lost a match since round four of the 2022 season in a run of wins that includes a clash with the Lakers in 2023's second round.
Then, Edenhope Apsley won by 39 goals.
Natimuk United vs Harrow Balmoral
Natimuk United gear up to host the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos at the Natimuk Showgrounds in round 11.
In stark contrast to the Southern Roos football counterparts, Harrow Balmoral have struggled all season and are yet to secure a win on the court.
And, while Natimuk United may not be the toughest opposition this season, the side will likely be the favourite in this fixture.
Although, The Rams have been one of the side's Harrow Balmoral has stuck to best this season.
In round two, Natimuk United won by only eight goals.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
