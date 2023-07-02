The Jeparit Rainbow Storm have moved back into the top six of the Horsham District Football and Netball League's A grade netball competition with a victory against Pimpinio in round 11 on Saturday, July 1.
The Storm took the edge from the game's opening quarter, leading at the first break by four goals.
That advantage grew to seven goals by halftime.
Jeparit Rainbow's goal attack, Meg Werner played a strong role inside the ring, she rarely saw a rebound land in the hands of an opposition player.
The margin grew in third quarter, and by the final break Jeparit Rainbow led by 17 goals.
As the games end neared, Pimpinio's game play grew sloppy, several passes were turn over and would lead to Jeparit Rainbow goals.
The final scoreline favoured the Jeparit Rainbow Storm, 64-44.
Werner was named best for the Storm, alongside her teammate Penny Fisher.
Goaling duo, Tahlia Thompson and Lana Ellis earned the same for the Tigers.
Laharum vs Rupanyup
The Rupanyup Panthers won three quarters of netball in round 11 at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, but the Laharum Demons snuck away with the win.
The opening quarter was tight, with the Panthers taking to the first break with a one goal advantage.
That advantage grew to three goals by halftime before Laharum created a six goal swing in the third to take the lead before the final term.
The Panthers had the measure of Laharum once again in the fourth quarter, but fell one goal short of the Demons.
At the final whistle, the Demons had won, 41-40
Ally Hiscock and Kayla Weidemann were named the Panthers best players while Olivia Jones and Emalie Iredell.
Harrow Balmoral vs Edenhope Apsley
The Edenhope Apsley Saints defeated the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos by over 50 goals at Harrow Reserve in round 11.
The Saints were the stronger team through each quarter of the game.
By the end of the first quarter, the defending premiers had built a margin of 15 goals.
That difference grew to 34 in the second quarter, and 46 in the third.
At the end of the final quarter, Edenhope Apsley were ahead 73-20, to claim the blow out victory.
While Carlee Feder has been Edenhope Apsley's go to offensive player underneath the ring, it was Lavinia Fox wo accrued a mammoth haul of goal in this games, scoring 40 goals for the Saints.
Natimuk United vs Kalkee
Kalkee the opening three quarters of netball the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds during round 11.
the 2022 minor premiers won the opening quarter by two goals, before blowing the advantage out to 14 by halftime.
A tight third quarter saw the Kees stretch the advantage by only one goal, before Natimuk United outscored Kalkee seven goals to six
The final scoreline favoured the Kees, 55-33.
Jenna Bywaters, Emily Polack (Kalkee), Eliza Camilleri and Olivia Sudholz (Natimuk United) were named best players.
Taylors Lake vs Swifts
A strong opening quarter for the Swifts saw the Baggies survive a close contest in latter terms to claim victory against Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Reserve.
The Swifts outscored the Lakers, 15 goals to 10 before the first break.
The margin stayed steady through the second and grew by one goal in the third.
The Lakers came back at the Baggies by one goal in the fourth, but the Swifts advantage was large enough to secure the win, 42-37.
Chloe Kelm and Lilly Weir were named best players for Taylors Lake, while Erin Freeland and Darcy Crawford earned the same for the Swifts.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
