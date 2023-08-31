The Wimmera Mail-Times
Dooen farmer said he won't live to see the return of his land to the family

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Dooen farmer Percy Puls faces losing part of the seven-generation farm to mining. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Fifth-generation Dooen farmer Percy Puls will be 80 at the end of this year, but instead of planning to celebrate his milestone, he and his family are struggling to understand how they don't own the farm they've owned for over 150 years due to legislation around surface ownership of farming land.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

