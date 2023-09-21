The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham business owners shocked by consequences of Mine endorsement

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 21 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 6:00pm
Horsham business owners are questioning the process and openness of the Avonbank Mineral Sands Mine after learning their 'endorsements' may contribute to the eviction of Dooen farmers from their homes and land.

