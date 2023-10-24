Works to build a new public toilet in central Horsham's southern shopping area is scheduled to begin shortly with fencing already in place.
The facilities will be constructed along Hamilton Street on the western side of the Firebrace Street roundabout.
The facility will be a single accessible cubicle with a concrete pathway to it and perimeter and safety fencing on the three road-facing sides.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the site was chosen at the community's request.
"The CBD south commercial and shopping district has been the focus of community requests for a public toilet for some time," she said.
"Historically there was a public toilet next to the Livestock Bazaar, but this was removed during the redevelopment of the saleyards that resulted in the Aldi supermarket, Headspace, Goodstart Early Learning centre and the City Gardens residential development.
"This feedback, and the Wimmera Catchment Management Authority requirements relating to flood levels, have informed the decision to install the public toilet in this location," she said.
This work is scheduled to start on Monday, September 11, and is expected to be completed by the end of November 2023.
"Council thanks business operators and residents for their patience as these works occur, and looks forward to when the new amenities are operational," Cr Gulline said.
