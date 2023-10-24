The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham council confirm Hamilton Street toilet block works begin

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HRCC works has begun on the Hamilton Street toilet block in Horsham. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
HRCC works has begun on the Hamilton Street toilet block in Horsham. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Works to build a new public toilet in central Horsham's southern shopping area is scheduled to begin shortly with fencing already in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.