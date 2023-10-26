Two of the Wimmera's brightest talents will have the chance to test themselves against the state's best netballers.
Horsham Saint Jorja Clode and Horsham Demon Eva Manserra have been named squad selection athletes for the 2024 Netball Victoria 17 and Under squad.
This comes after a screening day in Melbourne on Sunday, October 15.
For Clode, it has been yet another strong season.
At club level, Clode shot 751 goals to lead the goal throwing and a place in the team of the year as the Saints completed an undefeated A Grade season.
In the 17 and Unders', Clode shot 449 goals as she took home a league best and fairest and a premiership.
Clode also played for the Melbourne University Lightning's second development team and was runner-up in its best and fairest.
Manserra, a Ballarat Claredon College student, played most of the season with Redan in the Ballarat Football and Netball League.
Redan was defeated in the preliminary final in A Grade, as the 17 and Unders' made a grand final appearance.
Manserra represented the BFNL at the Western Association Championships in Warrnambool in June and the Central Highlands Region at the state titles.
During the season, Manserra also returned to the Wimmera to take to the court with the Horsham Demons.
Manserra played six matches in the 17 and Unders including the preliminary final, and four B Grade matches.
The 17 and Under squad will be reduced to 50, with selections held at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne on December 3 and 10.
A 25-player squad will be announced after training on January 20 and 21, with the final team of 12 selected on Sunday, January 28.
