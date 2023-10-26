Frank Marklew can call himself the AFL Victoria Male Development Coach of the Year.
Marklew, his wife Carolyn and a small group from the AFL Wimmera Mallee Umpires Association attended AFL Victoria's Community Awards at Ikon Park on Friday, October 20.
"It was an honour [to receive the award] because I know there are lots of other people who put in a lot of hours behind the scenes," Marklew said.
"I'm very proud of our umpiring fraternity up here. We are a close-knit group, and we've got a lot of young umpires coming through, which alleviates the pressure on us older guys."
Marklew has been a mentor to up-and-coming umpires for a long time, but it was not until a few years ago that he gained the official title of umpire development coach.
Seeing young umpires that Marklew has coached climb the ranks is something that is 'really good to see.'
The most recent example is Josh Lloyd, originally an umpire in the Wimmera but relocated to Canberra.
Lloyd umpired the 2023 AFL Canberra first-grade men's grand final.
"He [Lloyd] gave me a call and thanked me for my coaching through the years that helped him do that grand final," Marklew said.
The Male Development Coach of the Year award is not the only achievement that he will see in the near future, with Marklew on the verge of officiating his 1000th match.
Entering the 2024 football season, Marklew will have 988 games next to his name after he started umpiring in 1988.
Marklew has umpired nine Wimmera senior grand finals, Mallee Football League, Horsham District League grand finals and interleague games during this time.
But an umpiring highlight that stands out to Marklew was umpiring a Mallee Football League grand final with his son Leigh.
"I always have encouraged anyone, if they can play sport with their children, always take the opportunity."
Marklew credited his longevity to having a strong support system around him.
"It doesn't matter who you are. It's always good to have a good support system behind you, and Carolyn has been that for our kids," Marklew said.
"You don't get to catch up with your family at times, and that's why it is always good to have the support."
