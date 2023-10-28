The Horsham Hornets are ready for its 'notorious' South Australian road trip after a strong first-half performance against Hamilton on October 22.
Captain Mitch Martin, Max Bryan and Hugh Dougherty played their first games of the season in a 105-71 win at Hamilton Indoor Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
The amount of contributors on the scoring end impressed Benbow, with Austin McKenzie, Cody Bryan, Martin and Matthew Lovel scoring over 16 points.
"We had a very even spread of scorers, and that's the side we want to be," Benbow said.
"We can't have one [scorer] getting 35 points and then the next getting 10. We need to share the load. That's what's going to make us hard to defend and hard to beat hopefully."
The Hornets outscored Hamilton 57-19 in the first half, a shift Benbow credited after slower starts in the opening two matches.
"We wanted to start fast because the first quarters in our first two games were a bit slow, figuring the sides out. Whereas we wanted to go and stamp our authority on the game early, which we did," Benbow said.
Hamilton caught fire beyond the arc in the second half, with an emphasis put on tightening the defence in the bye week.
"We've just got to improve on our four-quarter outputs now, and defensively, we weren't fantastic in the third quarter. But we certainly went back to what we were doing well in the first half of the last quarter," Benbow said.
The Hornets will be out to avenge its 2022/23 semi-final loss to Mount Gambier when it takes on the Lakers on November 4 before a clash with Millicent on November 5.
Despite admitting it may take three to four games for the side to find its groove with close to a full-strength side back on the floor, Benbow believes the Hornets are well placed with its depth in the back court.
"We're deep. With the young kids Ryan [Pfitzner] and Tarkyn [Benbow], we've got a bit more backup this year in the guard position," Benbow said.
"We're pretty confident that we've got some guys that can come in and play some really meaningful minutes and give Mitch [Martin], Max [Bryan], Aus [McKenzie] and Cody [Bryan] a really good rest."
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets will also look to continue its unbeaten start as they travel to South Australia for matches against Mount Gambier and Millicent.
