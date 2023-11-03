As The Wimmera Mail-Times celebrates 150 years of publishing, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest stories in the region.
It wasn't an average Wednesday afternoon in Natimuk on July 28, 2004, but then it's not everyday Triple J brings its One Night Stand concert to town.
Boasting a population of about 500 at the time, 8000 flocked to the Natimuk Showgrounds as Triple J's One Night Stand festival hit the town for its first iteration of the event.
A petition signed by 3000 people was submitted to entice the radio station to come to town and $30,000 was raised through pledges from local businesses to help stage the event.
The concert was stacked with Australian talent including Eskimo Joe, Koolism, The Dissociatives and Grinspoon.
Also taking to the stage for the spectacle was three Stawell teenagers, Jay Taylor, Rick Howden and Marcus Anyon, all three members of local band Less Than Perfection.
Taylor, the band's lead singer and guitarist spoke to the Wimmera Mail-Times ahead of the event about how the group was feeling as the night approached.
"We're all really excited," he said.
"I'm not nervous yet, but I'm sure I will be. Normally, the day before a gig it starts to sink in."
While the band looked forward to being able to perform in front of the thousands strong crowd that was expected, the band was also keen to get the chance to mingle with rock and roll heroes Grinspoon.
After the event, organisers hailed its success.
Triple J Marketing Manager, Louis Rogers said the success of Triple J's One Night Stand in Natimuk was 'exactly what it's all about'.
"It's designed to see which town will rise to the challenge," he said.
"And Natimuk definitely has. The community has gone to so much trouble and the bands have been fantastic."
Event coordinator, Shiree Pilkington, said she was 'so happy' with the outcome.
"I've been looking forward to this day for weeks and it's so much better than I expected," she said.
"There have been no major problems, the weather's been kind, the crowd's fantastic and the music's good."
When asked about potential future events, Ms Pilkington had some bad news for those hoping for a new tradition.
"Tonight I'm on a high, I almost feel I could do it again," she said.
"People have asked me if we could make it an annual event, but you couldn't expect a community to pour $40,000 into it every year. Besides, there's something special about it being a one-off event."
