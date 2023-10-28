After an overcast morning, the sun broke through in what turned out to be a warm afternoon for sport on Saturday, October 28.
With no tennis due to trials for the Pat Cash Cup, which will be held at the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club in February 2024, the focus was on the cricket pitches and bowling greens around Horsham.
The Horsham Saints and Lubeck Murtoa played out the second day of its A grade clash at Coughlin Park in round two of the HCA A Grade competition.
Coughlin Park hosted Horsham City in round four of the Division One Weekend Pennant lawn bowls.
