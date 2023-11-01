Former Horsham High School student Andrew Cameron has been named top clay target shooter in one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious events, the English Open DTL 2023.
He was up against strong competition but took the title after an intense shoot-off.
A business trip for the former Victorian coincided with the world-class event, so he decided to borrow a gun and enter it while there.
"He rang me and said he might have a go while he was in England;" his mother, Jan Cameron, said.
"Imagine my surprise when he rang me a little later and said he had won it."
Mrs Cameron was not the only one surprised; the champion shooter was too.
"You know that competition I told you about, I won it," he told his mother.
"And over 200 people were watching. He said he was dumbfounded to win such a competition."
However, he'd been shooting from a very young age, and being the oldest of three boys who all loved shooting, and having a father who was an excellent shooter, his mother and probably his peers were not as surprised.
Mr Cameron was born and grew up in Toolondo in Victoria and attended Horsham High School.
"His Dad Alan passed away three years ago," Mrs Cameron said. " He'd have been very proud of Cameron taking out the UK title."
Mrs Cameron said her husband was strict with her sons about gun use, even when Cameron was very young and learning with an air gun.
"He told the boys he'd take their guns away if they were not careful with them," she said.
"But he never had to do that; they were always careful."
Mr Cameron will keep the trophy, which dates back to 1890, before handing it back to the next winner.
But he plans to enter again, so he may have it for another year if the stars align.
Read More: Heated debate and a warning for councillor
"He wants me to go to England with him next time he competes," Mrs Cameron said.
"But I'm not sure about that. If I do go, I'd have to stay awhile because there's a lot I want to see there."
Mr Cameron took out the English Open DTL Division in Bywell using a borrowed Krieghoff.
He shot the perfect 100/300 for the event with four others and then shot 50/100 in the shoot-off to win the prestigious event.
"Not a bad effort for a Skippy with a borrowed gun," the winning announcement said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.