Horsham Clay Target Shooter wins World Championship

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Former Horsham High School student Andrew Cameron has been named top clay target shooter in one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious events, the English Open DTL 2023.

Sheryl Lowe

