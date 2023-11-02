The Wimmera will add to its AFL representatives in 2024.
The Edenhope-raised Oscar McDonald has signed a two-year deal with the Fremantle Dockers as a delisted free agent.
Fremantle Head of Player Personnel David Walls told fremantle.com.au that McDonald will add to the club's defensive depth after Joel Hamling moved to Sydney.
"He has a big, mature body (196cm and 100kg), was very good in one-on-one contests and is moving better than ever," Walls said.
Read more: WFNL releases 2024 fixture
It will be McDonald's third AFL club after being drafted by Melbourne with the 53rd pick in the 2014 national draft.
McDonald played 81 games for the Demons between 2015-2020 and two games with Carlton between 2021-2022, as a stress fracture in his back limited McDonald's availability.
The key defender played an important role for Williamstown in the 2023 VFL season.
The Seagulls finished the regular season in fifth place before bowing out in the semi-finals.
"Oscar played 20 VFL games in 2023, as well as practice matches, so is coming off a full season where he looked a level above the VFL competition," Walls said.
McDonald will move across the Nullarbor in time for the start of Fremantle's pre-season training in December.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.