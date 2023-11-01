Local rivals Stawell and Ararat will open the 2024 WFNL season with their traditional Good Friday match on March 29.
Round one will be played on Saturday, April 20.
This comes after the WFNL released the full fixture for the 2024 season on Wednesday, November 1.
The league has accounted for the inclusion of The Southern Mallee Giants / Jeparit Rainbow merged club (SMG/JR).
SMG/JR are scheduled to play Warrack at home in round one.
Ararat will unfurl its 2023 senior and reserve flags against Horsham at Alexandra Oval on April 20.
Round two will feature the Anzac Day match between Horsham Demons and Horsham Saints, with the second meeting a stand-alone fixture on Sunday, July 7.
Matt Walder and the Eagles will not have to wait long to face his old side when they welcome Ararat in round two.
The Rats will host SMG/JR in a grand final rematch in round three.
There will be a league bye for the King's Birthday long weekend on Saturday, June 8 (between rounds seven and eight).
The 18-round regular season finishes on August 24, with the four-week finals series commencing on August 31.
The 2024 WFNL grand final will be held on Saturday, September 21.
