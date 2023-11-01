The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The fixture has been released for the 2024 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
Local rivals Stawell and Ararat will open the 2024 WFNL season with their traditional Good Friday match on March 29.

