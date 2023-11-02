The lure of playing higher level football has seen two more players move from the WFNL to the Hampden Football Netball League.
The 2023 Hampden league grand finalist North Warrnambool Eagles, under new coach Nathan Vardy, added a returning player and new recruit for the 2024 season.
Hard-working midfielder Tom James is flying back to Bushfield Recreation Reserve after a season with the Warrack Eagles.
Will Brennan is also joining North Warrnambool via the Horsham Saints.
The pacey footballer was part of its preliminary final team in September.
He kicked 22 goals across 19 games playing across half-forward or on a wing.
Brennan is currently in Darwin plying his trade with St Mary's in the Northern Territory Football League and is expected to arrive in the south-west in February 2024.
