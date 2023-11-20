Horsham Motorcycle Club will host a national motocross competition at Dooen in 2024.
The Horsham Rural City Council has secured hosting rights to the second round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship in April.
Mayor Robyn Culline was rapt Horsham would host national-level motocross after a seven-year absence.
"We also look forward to the economic benefits that will flow from the event," she said.
"You can't underestimate the value of an event like this for Horsham on both a national and international scale, providing nation-wide exposure for the region."
The Horsham circuit is already well-known to many of the top brass in Aussie motocross, including reigning MX1 and MX2 champions Dean Ferris and Wilson Todd who both claimed maximum points when the championship was last held there in 2017.
Part of the attraction of Dooen was the success of 2018's world junior motocross titles, Motorcycling Australia Chief Executive Peter Doyle said.
That three-day event drew in international competitors and Mr Doyle said it "was a real showcase for what Horsham can deliver".
Mr Doyle said the location's 1.7km layout and state-of-the-art watering system were strong drawcards.
"I know the event will not only be superbly executed but the spectators will come out in their masses to support [it]," he said.
The event will be run by the Horsham Motorcycle Club on Sunday, April 7
