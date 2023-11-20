The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Horsham revs up for 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship motocross comp

November 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Horsham Motorcycle Club will host a national motocross competition at Dooen in 2024.

