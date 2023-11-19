Scott Driscoll will have the achievement of being one of Jeparit Rainbow's last coaches.
Alongside Matt Everett, Driscoll led the Storm to what turned out to be its last HDFNL seniors grand final in 2023.
In the weeks following the season following the season, Jeparit Rainbow held meetings regarding the club's future.
Jeparit Rainbow and the WFNL's Southern Mallee Giants voted to amalgamate in October to become the Southern Mallee Thunder.
The new club will compete in the Wimmera League in 2024.
On November 6, The St Arnaud Saints announced that Driscoll would join the North Central Football League club as a playing coach.
Driscoll played 16 matches in 2023, including the grand final against Harrow Balmoral.
He added six goals and featured in the best on four occasions.
He has taken on the toughest job in the competition, with the Saints going winless in 2023.
Nonetheless, the 36-year-old said he was attracted to the club by its passionate local supporter base and promising juniors, with the under-17s making the grand final this season.
"The only way is up," Driscoll told Australian Community Media.
"I've always enjoyed a challenge, and the club being at the bottom of the ladder didn't come into the equation.
"I know people in the area, and when I was doing my research, I found we hadn't recruited well in recent years, which hurt results-wise, but I kept being told it's a good club full of great people.
"There's good juniors coming through and plenty of locals, so I think this is a good opportunity for me to develop a young group."
Prior to taking on the top job at the Jeparit Rainbow, Driscoll was an assistant at the club in 2022 and was a senior assistant for Geelong Amateur Women's in 2021.
With a background in high school teaching, Driscoll has done plenty in the player development space, having coached under-18s and school footy teams.
"I'm a developmental coach who likes to coach the person as much as the player," he said.
"Even at 36, I believe there's growth in my game, so I think every player should be looking to constantly improve."
