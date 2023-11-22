After releasing the 2024 fixture in early November, the WFNL has confirmed the allocation of grounds for the 2024 WFNL season.
The WFNL's newest club, the Southern Mallee Thunder, will use four grounds in 2024.
Its first home game will be held at Sir Robert Menzies Park in round one, with its other match in Jeparit against reigning premiers Ararat in round 12.
Beulah Memorial Park will host rounds eight and 18 matches, with Hopetoun Recreation Reserve to welcome Horsham Saints in round four and Minyip Murtoa in round 14.
Rainbow Recreation Reserve will be used in round six against Dimboola, with Nhill then taking the trip north in round 16.
After unfurling its 2022 senior flag at Minyip Recreation Reserve, the Burras will again play its first home game in 2024 at the venue.
The Burras will play rounds one, five, 11 and 15 in Minyip, with Murtoa Recreation Reserve hosting three, seven, 13 and 18.
The Warrack Eagles will play six home games at Anzac Park and two at Brim Recreation Reserve in 2024.
Matt Walder will welcome former side Ararat to Anzac Park in round two, with the venue to host games in rounds four, six, 10, 14 and 16.
Warrack will welcome the Horsham Demons to Brim in round eight and the Saints in round 12.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
