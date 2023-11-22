The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The WFNL have allocated grounds for clubs with multiple venues

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
November 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After releasing the 2024 fixture in early November, the WFNL has confirmed the allocation of grounds for the 2024 WFNL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.