It was a huge relief to finally his name called out on draft night, but now Joel Freijah is ready to get to work.
The former Horsham Saint and GWV Rebel was selected by the Western Bulldogs with the 45th overall pick in the AFL national draft on Tuesday, November 21.
"Once it got to the Dogs with their two picks at 45 and 47, I was a pretty good chance [of being selected]," Freijah said.
"I'm very grateful, but I was pumped to hear my name read out at pick 45."
Freijah had close friends and family by his side when he received the news before his extended family arrived soon after.
"It was really special to have all those people who I've grown up around and who have been supporting me," Freijah said.
"I'm super grateful that they've picked me and very fortunate. I'm just ready to get down to Footscray and get started."
After his selection, Freijah spoke with senior coach Luke Beveridge and the recruiting team before working through his short-term plans.
"Luke was really good. And then I spoke to some of the players. A fair few of them texted as well, which was really good," Freijah said.
His new teammates include five-time All-Australian and club captain Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Smith and Cody Weightman.
Current Horsham Saints president Scott Bond coached Freijah in the under-12s and also spent time as a team manager and junior director; said Freijah was talented from a young age.
"Joel was always a talented young forward. He was a dedicated footballer and was always about trying to become a better footballer. He had exceptional skills even at a young age and was always a good team player," Bond said.
"He was always a respectful young man. He was never outspoken, never a show-off. He wasn't looking for accolades. He was just a kid that enjoyed playing his footy and loved excelling in what he did."
Joel was born into the club as his father, Gabi, played for St Michaels in the 1980s and 1990s.
Freijah joins six others on either an AFL or AFLW list who spent some of their junior careers at the club.
Jarrod Berry (Brisbane), Tom Berry (Gold Coast), Darcy Tucker (North Melbourne), Rene Caris (GWS) and Ella Friend (St Kilda) are plying their trade at the sport's highest level.
Maggie Caris also spent three seasons on Melbourne's AFLW list before leaving the club in March 2023.
Caris is currently a training partner of the Melbourne Vixens in Super Netball.
"To have Joel join that group of kids. We're absolutely wrapped as a club that a country-based club like that can offer so many kids that opportunity. And we're so fortunate to have those kids go through our system."
Following the draft, Freijah left Horsham on Thursday, November 23, to prepare for his first AFL training session on November 24.
"We sorted out the logistics today [November 22], my living arrangements and what I'll doing for the first preseason block until Christmas," Freijah said.
"I can't wait for it. I'll be training all the way up to December 20, and then have the Christmas break off, then back into it in the new year. So it is a really good, solid four weeks."
