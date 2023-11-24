The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Former Horsham Saint Joel Freijah begins career with Western Bulldogs

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated November 25 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a huge relief to finally his name called out on draft night, but now Joel Freijah is ready to get to work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.