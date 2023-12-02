It was a weekend of ground final rematches around Horsham, as athletes were met with cloudy conditions on Saturday, December 2.
Noradjuha Toolondo, without captain Matt Combe, hosted West Wimmera in round seven of HCA A Grade at City Oval.
In other matches, Blackheath Dimboola faced Horsham Tigers at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Homers hosted Lubeck Murtoa at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
Horsham Saints welcomed Laharum to Coughlin Park.
At the Horsham Golf Bowls Club, local rivals Golf and Horsham City faced off in a top-three clash in division one weekend pennant.
Ladder leaders Nhill faced Dimboola, Coughlin Park welcomed Sunnyside, and Kaniva made the trip to visit Goroke/Edenhope.
The CWTA pennant competition converged on the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club for round eight.
Ladder leaders Horsham Lawn played St Michaels, as Central Park battled Drung South.
