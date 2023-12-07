Proposed Campbells Bridge wind farm community benefit fund announcement

Energy leader RWE Renewables Australia has announced details of a generous local Community Benefit Fund for the Campbells Bridge Wind Farm if the project proceeds to operations.
The annual fund would be established to provide financial support to local communities to make the region an even better place to live.
Funding will be calculated at $3,200 per megawatt of project capacity.
This means if the wind farm is approved and the project has a rated capacity of 1,000 megawatts,
3.2 million dollars will go into the Community Benefit Fund each year of the project's operational lifespan.
The Community Benefit Fund will be administered in collaboration with the community.
Suggestions and feedback will be sought early in 2024 as part of community engagement.
RWE Australia Senior Development Manager Ash Clifton says RWE is committed to sharing the benefits of renewable energy projects with the communities where RWE's projects operate.
"Importantly, this is a community fund, so we'll be asking the community about how this fund can make a positive contribution," he said.
"We're open to all ideas that could create opportunities for this part of the Wimmera.
"RWE is already making a difference with a proactive approach to community development, engagement, and support. We have provided more than $60,000 to schools, sporting clubs, and community organisations in the Campbells Bridge, Rupanyup, Glenorchy, and Murtoa areas."
"RWE is committed to meaningful community development, engagement, and support, and staff has been on the ground since 2022 meeting the landholders who would host the turbines and engaging with neighbours and the wider community, "Mr. Clifton said.
"We have door-knocked all dwellings located within 5km of the site boundary project to answer questions and collect feedback, and we have recently started meeting with residents within three kilometres of the proposed turbines.
"A community shopfront will open in Stawell in the new year as a place for people to ask questions and provide feedback on the Campbells Bridge Wind Farm project. We'll also be holding drop-in information sessions with Rupanyap and Glenorchy."
A spokesperson for the project said, "Communicating with the stakeholders, community, and local businesses is key to the wider understanding of the project and the need for it to progress."
Further information is available at 1800 298 624 or by emailing campbellsbridgewindfarm@rwe.com.
