The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Proposed Campbells Bridge wind farm community benefit fund announcement

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 8 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Energy leader RWE Renewables Australia has announced details of a generous local Community Benefit Fund for the Campbells Bridge Wind Farm if the project proceeds to operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.