Summer chocked full of cricket for Horsham Tigers' star Zarli Knight

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with the Horsham Tigers' cricketer, Zarli Knight.
Knight has been lighting up cricket pitches, not just for her Horsham Tigers, but all over Western Victoria.
She was selected to play in the Western Waves under 15 squad and for the Geelong Cricket Club after her strong showings in the Wimmera Girls Cricket League.
Knight's season has already seen it's fair share of highlights, including the moment her families shared passion for cricket saw four Knights on the field ... a scorers nightmare.
You've done a bit of travelling for all you rep cricket this season?
I've been to a few places recently with the Western Waves and the Geelong Cricket Club.
I've had to go to Geelong and Hamilton a few times, just for some training and tryouts for teams.
How long have you been playing cricket for?
Probably quite a few years, Dad got me into playing cricket when I was quite young.
I started with playing Milo cricket, and doing a bit of that, and, then I started playing under 12s, and then it went to 14s, and now 16s.
Who has been your cricketing role models?
There's two players. Obviously Dad, he's coached me through a lot of cricket.
And, Frank, who was my coach for Milo cricket.
Through the 2023/24 cricket season, what are your goals?
I'd like to make a 50 or a decent amount of runs, something like that would be nice.
What about off the cricket pitch, what other sporting passions do you have.
[I play] netball, basketball, I use to play tennis, but I recently stopped doing that with all the cricket that I've had on.
