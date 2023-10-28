It was a special day for the Knight family and the Horsham Tigers in round three of the HCA C Grade season.
Janelle, Martyn, Zarli and Archie Knight all took the field for the Tigers against Homers on October 21.
After initially hesitating to play, Janelle enjoyed the experience, according to Martyn.
"Once we got her [Janelle] over the line, she was pretty good. And she quite enjoyed it," Martyn said.
"She quite enjoyed playing with the kids. And it is something she can look back on and remember playing all together."
Martyn echoed the sentiment and added it was something he never thought he would experience.
"It's probably something I've never thought I'd do. I thought I'd be past it by the time these guys started playing senior cricket," Martyn said.
"It's just good playing with the kids, and you can give a bit of advice while you're out there and watch how they play. I suppose it is a bit different sitting on the boundary where you are just watching them play."
On the field, it was Zarli who impressed the most.
Batting at number five, Zarli scored 36 and took one wicket.
"It was a bit different as we haven't done it before. But it was a good experience," Zarli said.
