Young Hornets impress at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup

Three of the Horsham Hornets' most talented junior basketballers represented the region at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury, NSW from Tuesday, January 16 to Sunday, January 21.
Ruby Bethune (under-14 girls Bushrangers), Rani Potter (under 14-girls Goldminers), and Levi Munyard (under-18 boys Bushrangers) joined upwards of 60 teams and 700 players, coaches, and officials who participated in the event.
Teams travelling from Western Australia, Tasmania, and New Zealand competed at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre in under-14, 16 and 18 age groups.
It was a successful tournament for Potter and her Victorian Goldminers team, who defeated the South Australia Magpies 43-41 in the final.
Across the age groups, Victoria was also represented in the under-16 boys (Bushrangers defeated Goldminers) and under-16 girls (Goldminers defeated Bushrangers.)
Both under-18 Bushrangers' squads defeated NSW Waratahs in their respective finals.
The Horsham Hornets' junior representative teams are back in action from Friday, January 26, to Sunday, January 28, for the Bendigo Junior Classic, the biggest event on the junior calendar.
