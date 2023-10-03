Horsham Hornets Basketballers will have the chance to impress on the state and national stage.
Following tryouts in Ballarat on September 21 and 22, Basketball Victoria has announced the squads for the Southern Cross Challenge (SCC) and Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup (ACJBC).
Athletes have also been selected to participate in Basketball Victoria's State Development Program.
Ruby Bethune and Rani Potter have been selected in the ACJBC Under 14 Girls squad of 20.
Chavi Sulic has been chosen as an emergency for the ACJBC Under 14 Boys squad.
In the Under 18 Boys squad, Levi Munyard has been selected as an emergency.
Micah Livingstone also joins Munyard as a member of the 76-player SDP.
The 2024 Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup will be held at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, Albury, NSW, from 16-21 January 2024.
The ACJBC is a week-long, round-robin tournament held in Albury-Wodonga.
Each year, upwards of 60 teams and 700 players, coaches and officials participate, Including teams from Western Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand in the U14, U16 and U18 age groups.
