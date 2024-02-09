Wimmera River boardwalk extension boosts accessibility and inclusivity

The Wimmera River Improvement Committee has unveiled a new boardwalk along the Wimmera River.
The new extension begins by the existing boardwalk adjacent to Finlayson Court and continues all the way to the river's edge.
The addition aims to improve accessibility to riverfront viewing areas, particularly for those with mobility challenges.
The local volunteer group delivered the project with support from Horsham Rural City Council.
Residents now have increased opportunities to explore and appreciate the natural beauty of the Wimmera River.
As Horsham continues to prioritise the preservation of its natural landscapes, initiatives like this boardwalk highlight the community's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.
The extended boardwalk is the latest is a series of recent improvements made to the Wimmera Riverfront's inclusivity and accessibility.
In June 2023, the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge was opened to the public.
It connected the two banks of the Wimmera River to the east of the city's centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.