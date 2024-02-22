Rintoule pleased as Horsham women prepare for 2024 football season

Horsham Demons women's coach Sam Rintoule was impressed with his side's performance as they took their first steps in preparing for the upcoming Western Victoria Female Football League season.
The Demons faced Ballarat Football Netball League side Lake Wendouree at Dock Lake Reserve on Sunday, February 18.
"I was really pleased, to take on a side that was well-established and had been a consistent contender in a higher league, with a lot of brand new faces and juniors was a great experience," Rintoule said.
Despite not being an official match, the Demons came out on top of the five 15-minute periods 8.8 (56) - 2.4 (16).
Laura Priestley kicked four goals.
Amaya Woodward, Maddy Huggins, Holly Nuske, Priestley, Ashlee Ison and Elle Treloar finished in the best.
Woodward, a 16-year-old ruck, competed well against former Horsham player Faith McKenzie, whilst recruits Vanilla Ika and Tahlia Barnett played their first games in red and blue.
"Everyone played really well, and we got a look at a few of the next age group coming through," he said.
There will be an emphasis on improving connection when the Demons face Redan and reigning WVFFL premiers Hamilton on Sunday, March 23.
"The focus will be our combinations in all three areas of the field. We have an idea of our best sides and combinations, but it gives us another chance to see how we'll shape up," Rintoule said.
Horsham will have key players Hailey Puls, Dani Pike and Shannon Cross available for the triple header.
