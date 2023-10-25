The Horsham Demons have lured the reigning WVFFL best and fairest to the club as its squad takes shape for the next season.
Stawell Warriors utility Vanilla Ika will call Horsham City Oval home from 2024 onwards.
Ika stood out in what was a tough season for the Warriors in 2023.
In 12 matches, Ika featured in the best on six occasions, with her run and carry off half-back a feature.
Demons coach Sam Rintoule was thrilled to have Ika join the club in 2024 and credited Warriors mentor Steve Barnett for his work.
"He [Barnett] has done such a fantastic job moulding Van [Ika] and helping her on her journey to where she is," Rintoule said.
Having coached against Ika three times during the 2023 season, Rintoule is well aware of what traits will bring to the red and blue.
"She [Ika] brings a great footy IQ. Her ability to read the game and be in the right spot puts her in the competition's elite," Rintoule said.
"Her endurance and skill are two of the main things that make Van such a stellar footballer. She brings all her teammates into the game and can play anywhere on the ground, which are also great assets to have."
Rintoule, like Barnett before him, sees Ika sharing time across half-back and through the midfield.
As the pre-season creeps closer, player retention has been a focal point for the Demons.
From its squad in 2023, Horsham has already retained 13 players including Elle Treloar, Hayley Puls, club best and fairest Dellie Brown and captain Bethany Bates.
Pre-season will commence in early December, with a home practice match against Casterton on December 10.
