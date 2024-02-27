Total fire ban declared for Western Victoria on Wednesday, February 28

A total fire ban has been declared for the Wimmera and South West fire districts on Wednesday, February 28.
The declaration means no fires can be lit in the open air between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Wednesday.
The Wimmera is rated catastrophic and extreme fire danger is predicted for six of Victoria's nine weather districts on Wednesday, with temperatures tipped to hit mid-30C to 40C across the state.
This comes as the Bayindeen blaze, northwest of Ballarat, is still burning.
The fire has burned more than 20,800 hectares and destroyed six homes along with sheds and fences.
As a result, smoke travelled in the air to Horsham on Tuesday, February 27.
The Horsham Fire Brigade has received several enquiries regarding the smoke.
"People with respiratory illnesses such as asthma should avoid exposure," a statement read.
It has been a devastating month for bushfires in the region, as thousands are still recovering from the Grampians National Park and Pomonal fires.
More information on Total Fire Bans and the fire danger period can be found at cfa.vic.gov.au.
