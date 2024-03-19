Brutal Baxter breaks Warriors with seven-wicket display in grand final win

Homers' fast bowler Baxter Perry claimed player of the match honours with figures of 7/48, as Homers claimed the HCA A Grade two-day premiership on Sunday, March 17.
Perry did most of the damage in the Warriors' first innings with 6/17, as West Wimmera's strong batting lineup was restricted to 92 all-out.
As West Wimmera chased quick runs in their second innings, he finished with 1/31 from five overs.
The Warriors won the toss and batted on a sun-drenched Saturday, but partnerships were hard to build.
Brad Alexander was caught behind for one before Jobe Dickinson was dismissed for 15.
West Wimmera captain Jeremy Weeks and Nathan Alexander scored 41 runs for the third wicket before Alexander was caught for 18.
The middle and lower order offered little resistance as the Warriors were bowled out in the 44th over.
Weeks top-scored with 41 from 131 balls.
Chaminda Gamage (3/18) and Oliver Potter (1/4) were the other wicket-takers.
Xavier Bone got the defence off to a perfect start by bowling Luke Miller with the first ball he faced, while Logan Millar and Luke Deutscher were dismissed cheaply.
Opening batter Patrick Mills was bowled close to stumps as Homers were 5/69 at the close of play.
Their middle order went to work as play commenced on March 17, requiring 23 runs to pass the first innings total of West Wimmera.
Gamage and Monty Wynne put on 36 for the sixth wicket, whilst Wynne and Joey Nagorcka were at the crease as Homers passed the first innings target.
Wynne was eventually dismissed for 39 off 74 balls, as Homers were bowled out for 120 in the 53rd over.
Perry also played an unselfish hand with the bat with an unbeaten 0 off 32 deliveries.
Nathan Alexander was the pick of the bowlers with 4/39, as Bone took 3/40.
The Warriors now required an outright win to claim victory, so they immediately upped the tempo in their second innings.
Brad Alexander scored a brutal 83 off 52 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes.
One maximum landed on the roof of the grandstand, whilst one cleared the construction on the Hocking Street side of the ground and needed to be chased through Sawyer Park.
Nathan Alexander plundered an unbeaten 30 off 13 deliveries as the Warriors declared their second innings 3/141 from 17 overs.
Baxter Perry, captain Adam Atwood and Gamage were the wicket-takers
Requiring 134 runs to win, Homers only faced one over before rain intervened.
The weather persisted until umpires called an end to the match around 5.30 pm, leaving Homers to lift the premiership cup.
