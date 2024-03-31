Demons to put finishing touches on preparations for women's football season

The Horsham Demons will continue to focus on the delivery to their key forward as the start of the Western Victoria Female Football League season draws closer.
This comes after Horsham faced Ballarat League side Redan in a practice match at City Oval on Saturday, March 23.
"Our execution to our forwards lacked a bit of polish, so we will go back to the drawing board to connect better with our tall's [forwards] so our small's have an easier job when it hits the deck," Demons coach Sam Rintoule said.
This was the second pre-season match against Ballarat League opposition, something that Horsham looked forward to.
The Demons faced Lake Wendouree on Sunday, February 18.
"The energy around the squad was good. we had a lot of excitement around playing another side from the Ballarat League after our first crack against Lake Wendouree," Rintoule said.
On this occasion, Rintoule had close to a full-strength squad to choose from.
Hailey Puls, Dani Pike, Shannon Cross and Bethany Bates all played against Redan.
"Shannon Cross played the game of her life. I said to the girls Shannon poses a unique threat as she is small enough they either trip her or take her high," he said.
"Hailey Puls and Ash Ison played well to contain two of Redan's key players, and Beth Bates played the best game I've seen her play in the three years I've coached."
Horsham will continue to work on its fundamentals as they count down to round one against Warrnambool Blues on Sunday, April 14.
"We will just keep ticking our boxes until then. We're fit, fast and strong in nearly all positions of the ground, so we will keep working to magnify our strengths and cover certain areas we are still working on," Rintoule said.
"The best part about this group is we have multiple players to suit multiple positions if need be. So if plan A doesn't work, this year we have B and C that we can fall back on."
