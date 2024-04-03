McQueen embracing the challenge of coaching as Tigers ramp up preparation

New Nhill senior coach Jake McQueen is embracing the challenge of his first full WFNL season in eight years.
"It's been a good little challenge. I like putting myself in uncomfortable positions. So doing this, I've definitely grown already," McQueen said.
"I'm enjoying it. We've got a good bunch of lads, so it makes it a bit easier.
The Tigers played its first practice match against Dennington of the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League on Saturday, March 23.
McQueen was impressed with what he saw from his young group.
"Bringing in a bit of a different game style and game plan, which we've been harping on at training," he said.
"With the first hit-out on the weekend, I was impressed with how quickly they've caught on to it. So that's positive signs."
With the average age of the playing group about 23, Nhill has recruited Jake Harrap and Jordan Zeitz back to the club.
"That will be good. A few wise heads on the ground, which will steady the ship a bit easier," McQueen said.
A few more recruits will also be available for Nhill's second practice match against HDFNL club Pimpinio on Saturday, April 6.
According to McQueen, there have been a few standouts on the training track.
Kaniva Leeor United junior Bronte Hiscock has joined the club, while Jarryd Dahlenburg has impressed.
"He [Hiscock] is still in the top age of the under-17s, but he's impressed in the interclub and practice match against Dennington," McQueen said.
He believes that Dahlenburg has taken his game to a new level.
"His fitness is just next level. He'll play off the half-back flank and go through the midfield. I think he'll have a standout year; he is looking good at training."
The Tigers open its season against the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 20.
