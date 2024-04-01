Burke buoyed by youth as Demons put finishing touches on pre-season

I was really pleased with once we're under the pump that we responded really well.- Jordyn Burke
After a solid six-week training block, Horsham Demons coach Jordyn Burke is excited by what his playing group could produce in the upcoming WFNL season.
This stems from a "really good" practice match performance against Hamilton on Saturday, March 23.
"I'm super happy with that. It was their [Hamilton's] third practice match, so they were well conditioned; we wanted to really push ourselves," Burke said.
"I was really pleased with once we're under the pump that we responded really well."
After a tough season in 2023 for a youthful Demons outfit, the club were able to lure some former players back to City Oval.
Ryan Kemp has returned with VFL and WAFL experience and is a former Toohey Medallist.
Hugo Papst has also joined from Sebastapol, while Corey Williams, Matt Long, Jasper, and Harvey Gunn will wear the maroon and blue in 2024.
"All of them, in their own way, have impressed," Burke said.
"We needed a few more offensive weapons."
Despite the talent Horsham has bought in from outside the four walls, Burke is also excited to have talented juniors at his disposal.
Horsham won the under-15 and 17 premierships in 2023, whilst the reserves were narrowly beaten.
Lachlan Hobbs, Zak Smith, Xavier Pumpa, Rory Motton and Sam Potter are just a few players who have caught Burke's eye.
Whilst Sam Janetzki has featured for the GWV Rebels in the season's opening matches.
"They're just starting to get used to that proper preseason with the seniors. A few of them will play early days, and a few of them probably have to do their work through the reserves," He said.
"But there's a lot of talent there, and that's exciting."
The Demons will face Ballarat League side Skipton on Saturday, April 6, before their attention turns to round one against reigning premiers Ararat.
During this time, stoppages and the delivery into the forward 50 will be of focus.
"It's ever-evolving, and you put in some new midfielders, and the boys have got to get used to each other," Burke said.
"Our channels to goal as well. We've got to connect those channels and really make more and good opportunities for us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.