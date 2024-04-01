Continuity, cohesion the key for Demons as they look to go one better

The Horsham Demons are not letting a heartbreaking grand final loss in 2023 get in their way of preparations for the upcoming 2024 WFNL season.
According to netball director Alex Neale, it has only stoked a desire in the A Grade squad to lift a premiership.
"Last year's grand final loss for them really hurt; two goals is so close. So there has been that drive and the fire in their belly from when we started pre-season in December last year," Neale said.
Horsham has kept a similar playing group under coach Ebonie Salter, which has paid off over the pre-season.
They had a practice game against Kybybolite on Saturday, March 16, and Hamilton on March 23.
Before the Demons' final hit-out against Skipton on Saturday, March 6.
"The Kybybolite game was the first time they've all played together. You wouldn't have known it was the first time," Neale said.
This has translated to training, as there has been a focus on fitness and a squad mentality.
"There has been a buzz around the club with the numbers that we've had; the participation rate has been really high," she said.
"We've really focused on getting our fitness up and sticking together as a team. Because we believe that that's one thing that will get us over the line is doing it as one and having a cohesive unit."
This mentality stems from what Salter has bought to the group in her first season at the helm.
"Just that fresh face coming through. She's really good at hyping the girls up and really getting around them, just making sure that we stay as one senior group and not having that divide between teams," Neale said.
"It's been great to have Eb [in the role] and the start has been really good for her."
Horsham faces Ararat at Alexandra Oval in round one on Saturday, April 20.
