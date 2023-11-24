The Horsham Demons are delighted to have experienced netballer, Ebonie Salter, coach the club's 2024 WFNL A grade squad.
Salter steps into the role, filling the void left following Tiff Hier's retirement from senior coaching.
"She's had so much coaching experience, and she's had a very successful career, both playing and coaching as well," Demons' netball director, Alex Neale said.
Salter returned to the Demons before the 2023 season after spending from 2007 to 2022 with HDFNL club Harrow Balmoral.
"To have someone with that knowledge and experience, we felt it was just the right decision to put her into the coaching role," she said.
"It's great to have her and her family back at the club."
Neale praised Salter's leadership skills, which she displayed in her first season back with the club.
"We've got a really young senior group, and just her presence on the court, and even at training as well. We train as a whole senior group, and no matter who she's speaking to or training with, they all just gain so much value out of her presence," Neale said.
"There's nothing but respect, and that's what you need in a senior coach so that we have a smooth sailing season.
In 2023, despite a lingering calf injury, Salter played 16 matches and formed the league's strongest defence alongside Marnie Lehmann.
"She made the grand final this year, which shows her drive and ability to get back from those sorts of injuries. And look, she's done calves in the past, so it wasn't really a new injury to her," Neale said.
The 2023 WFNL season was successful for the Demons' netball program, taking home three of the four senior netball premierships and a 15 and Under premiership.
This being the case, the focus had been on retaining the club's current players.
"Our player retention from 2023 into '24 is really high. And something that we're extremely pleased with," Neale said.
"But we'll look at our list before we start recruiting because I think with the group that we've got from 2023, you wouldn't want to mess with that because that was a very, very strong group."
