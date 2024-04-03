Tigers eye continual improvement with aim of clawing up the A Grade ladder

The Nhill Tigers will be looking to build on the momentum that was gained during 2023.
Last season was Nhill's first season back in the top grade after they spent 2022 in B Grade and finished the campaign with a premiership.
Fast-forward to 2023, Nhill was back in the finals.
The Tigers rounded out the top five with an 8-8 before being defeated in the elimination final by eventual preliminary finalists Dimboola.
Looking at the side's make-up for the upcoming season, Tracey Bell and Emma Hawker are back in charge of the squad.
Player retention was a focus over the off-season, but the Tigers will have a new combination in its attacking goal ring.
Nhill will be without versatile tall Sydney Thorogood, who has joined the Southern Mallee Thunder.
Despite being limited to nine games due to injury, she scored 175 goals, and also played in the defensive goal ring.
This means Jenna Schneider and Ruby James will be given more opportunities in the attacking circle.
James added 247 goals from 13 matches, whilst Schneider shot 187 goals in 15 games.
Despite its finals berth in 2023, Nhill netball director Mel Polkinghorne believes the side can achieve more in the upcoming season.
"I think as much as we were thrilled to make finals and have the success we had last year for not having A Grade the year before. I think we still really could see the potential of moving further up that ladder," Polkinghorne said.
"It's probably left a bit of fire in the belly for those girls. They know what they can accomplish if they put in that work."
The Tigers will face a new-look Burras outfit in round one on Saturday, April 20.
