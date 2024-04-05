Young talent set to drive Roos in 2024 who come with a new defensive focus

After returning from the Northern Territory in late March, Dimboola senior coach Jack Landt is impressed with how his squad looks after a solid pre-season.
With Landt away chasing an eventual premiership with St Marys, assistant Ben Miller and Dean Toet had led the charge.
"I've been really impressed by the younger fellas. Ben and Dean have done a lot of work with them; most have been training since October," Landt said.
He believes Paddy Clarke, Alex Jakiel, Archer Laverty, and Declan Paech are a few names to watch in 2024.
"It looks really promising, we've got three or four guys who are between 16 and 18 that will probably play senior footy and they look the part to step up," he said.
Along with the youth, the Roos have recruited some experience to the club.
Former AFL-listed player Andrew Moore will pull on the green and gold after moving from North Adelaide to the SANFL.
Moore was drafted with pick nine in the 2009 AFL draft and played 60 games with Port Adelaide and Richmond.
The club has also welcomed Jackson Calder (St Marys), Jordan Waite (Frankston), Pat MacDonough (PEGS, VAFA) and Ben Brett (Pint, NTFL).
Four-time club best and fairest winner Ash Clugston has also returned from Jeparit Rainbow, while two-time Nicholls Medallist (NTFL best and fairest) Dylan Landt has re-committed
"Our a grade players are pretty top rate, Andrew Moore, I think he would go close to being the best player in the league," Landt said.
Calder and Waite will be targets inside the forward 50, whilst McDonough, a former teammate of Landt's at Sunbury, will play in key defence and can pinch-hit in the ruck.
The Roos were without seven or eight of its senior players in a practice match against reigning HDFNL premiers Harrow Balmoral on Saturday, March 23, but Landt was thrilled by his side's pressure.
"We really took it to them with some pressure, tackling and physicality, especially out of the young guys.
This defensive edge has been added to the Roos over the pre-season.
"The last couple of years we've really focused on the way we move the footy, moving forward and kicking a score. But it's time for us to help our defenders out a bit and set up better defensively," he said.
Dimboola will have a full side to choose from when they face Great Western in a practice match on Saturday, April 6.
