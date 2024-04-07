Burras committed to right the wrongs after a disappointing finish to 2023

New Minyip Murtoa senior coach Gareth Hose is pleased with the buy-in he has received from the entire playing group over the off-season.
It is Hose's first season coaching in the WFNL; his last senior coaching role was with HDFNL club Noradjuha Quantong in 2022.
"I've really enjoyed it. It's been a pretty smooth transition into the club, and all the guys who we've got on the list are really committed," Hose said.
"I know a number of our guys on the list were disappointed with how they finished the year last year, so many of them are trying to make amends."
After speaking with former coach Tim Mackenzie early in the pre-season, Hose identified where he would like to take the squad.
"We just identified a few areas in regards to ball movement, skills and even how we might structure up with positions to try and adjust the game style a little bit," Hose said.
"From a defensive point of view, the Burras were pretty strong in that area and fairly well-structured last year, so we haven't wanted to change too much."
This new game style was first displayed when Minyip Murtoa faced Donald in a practice match on Saturday, March 23.
"I was really happy with how that match went, we were able to implement a number of our structural things. From a ball movement point of view, it was a good start," he said.
The hit-out against Donald also saw the club unveil several new and returning players.
Ben and Tim McIntyre have re-joined the club from Edenhope-Apsley, while Nick Cushing (Redan) and Dusty Cross (Winsanger, Kangaroo Island) played their first matches in blue, black and white.
"They all showed a fair bit, especially through the midfield," Hose said.
The Burras faced Laharum in its final practice match before round one on Friday, April 5, which saw former Binns Medallist Kade Petering's first game for the club in three seasons.
Sam Griffiths also pulled on a Burras jumper for the first time.
Alongside some experienced names, Hose has been impressed by some young talent.
Wilson Mitchell, Seth Talbot, Brazer McKenzie, Lochlan McConnell and the returning Will Gellatly "have also had big pre-seasons and will be pushing for senior selection."
The Burras host Nhill at Minyip Recreation Reserve in round one on Saturday, April 20.
