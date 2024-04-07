New combinations excite Knight as Burras look to take flight in 2024

As the 2024 WFNL season draws ever closer, Burras A and B Grade coach Kirby Knight is excited by the depth of the playing group.
Minyip Murtoa has had several players return to the club, while there are a few new faces.
This has an impact on the group in the pre-season.
"We had you close to 60 Girls on the track from the get-go and through our trials," Knight said.
"We've had a lot of impressive young talent and returning talent that has come through the ranks."
Laura Schuckar, TJ Kerrins, Ash Rintoule, Hayley Campbell, Lauren Cameron and Lauren Dodgshun are just a few who are back in blue, black and white.
"It was hard to know what to expect going into the season. Whether we'd have a lot of numbers or whether we'd need to recruit a bit heavier, but we were very, very lucky," Knight said
A highlight of Knight's over the pre-season is seeing the Griffiths sisters back on the court together.
"It's going to be exciting to see Jo, Claudia and Izzy all combined together. They're spread out from one end, through the mid-court and down to the other end," she said.
Knight herself has adjusted well to coaching after just being a player with Learmonth in 2023.
"You're not just looking at what's best across the board for one team; you want to look across both teams and have that filter down into all senior and junior grades," she said.
So it's been really good to get back into the swing of it in that sense. From being just a player last year in another league to coming back and having to change that mentality of a coaching role, doing what's best for all the players in the teams, and performing to the best of your capabilities as a player out on court."
The Burras faced Kalkee in a practice match on Tuesday, March 19, and Taylors Lake on Friday, April 5.
"We've had a key point which has been communicated by myself to the girls is about consistency this year for us. Ensuring that we are turning up each week and we are putting in the effort," Knight said.
