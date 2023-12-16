Burras '24 coach, Knight thrilled to be back in blue, black and white

Kirby Knight is thrilled to return to Minyip Murtoa for the 2024 WFNL season.
A Member of the Burras' A Grade premiership in 2019, Knight was named A and B Grade coach by the club on December 1.
"It's a club that's always felt like home to me. You know, it's a club that I can't put into words the amount of support you get," Knight said.
"It's very exciting after moving back to not only come back and play at the Burras but to be offered such an important role there."
Since Knight left the club, she worked as an assistant with HDFNL club Harrow Balmoral before moving to Learmonth to play in the Central Highlands League.
Under coach Jordan O'Keefe, Learmonth went through the A Grade season undefeated.
Knight believes seeing O'Keefe operate was the main reason for taking on the A and B Grade roles.
"He's very, very knowledgeable and he's played at quite a high level of netball. So even just being able to play under him and experience how he develops and mentors his players, It was a whole other level," Knight said.
"I could quite confidently say having the guts to take that leap in terms of coaching A and B Grade has a lot to do with having played under Jordan.
"He's such a wealth of knowledge, and he's a great mentor. He looks after his players, and you learn a lot under him."
One thing that excites Knight about the upcoming season is the amount of emerging talent the Burras have in the ranks.
Lili Wilson was named in Netball Victoria's Northern Talent Academy.
"To see the talent that the Burras have from such a young age, all the way through to 17s that are developing into seniors. You know, that's what your clubs are built around," Knight said.
"You have success in a club when the juniors have those opportunities and get that development. So it's awesome to see that they've got such a young, talented pool out there that's already cracking through the ranks of those high accomplishments."
The Burras had its first pre-season training session on Thursday, December 14, and had over 20 players attend.
Knight joins senior football coach Gareth Hose at the club's helm for the 2024 season.
