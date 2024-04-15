More than a game: clubs are our cornerstone

Things are back to normal. Maybe.
Grounds were packed across the Wimmera as country football and netball returned to action.
The Horsham and District Football Netball League kicked off its 2024 season on April 13; the Wimmera Football Netball League officially begins on Saturday, April 20.
Just like the first day of school or the first work shift after a refreshing holiday, one can only imagine one teammate scrambling around on Friday night (or Saturday morning) looking for the lost left boot with haste.
We know some clubs need help with numbers. The Taylors Lake-Swifts combined under-17 team (affectionately called the 'Taylors Swifts') is just another reminder of the battle clubs face regularly.
Community discussion of late points towards the unused Horsham velodrome, the homeless Horsham Hockey Club (which plays its home games in Dimboola), and the list of defunct clubs that were once the foundation of the community.
It is worth reminding ourselves that community sport embodies the essence of togetherness, fostering bonds beyond the field.
It's more than just physical activity bookended by Tiger balm and icepacks; it's a melting pot of shared passion and camaraderie.
In these spaces, ages blur, and backgrounds merge into a united front of teamwork and support.
Beyond the scoreboard, it builds resilient communities where every member is valued and included.
In these spaces, victories are celebrated collectively, echoing the heartbeat of a vibrant and connected society.
We should remember it when we are asked to do canteen duty, mark the field or run water.
Have a great week!
Ben Fraser, Editor
