WFNL round one team lists: new and returning players hope to make an impact

After an appetiser on Good Friday, several players will wear new guernseys for the first time in round one of the WFNL on Saturday, April 20.
The Southern Mallee Thunder has announced its first senior side to face Warrack at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
Young midfielder Xavier Oakley will feature after impressing senior coach Kieran Delahunty in the pre-season.
Horsham will have new and returning players in its squad for a clash with the Rats at Alexandra Oval.
Ryan Kemp returns to the club after stints in the VFL and WAFL.
Jasper and Harvey Gunn will also play their first game with the Demons after moving from Kalkee.
Former Kees' and Sebastopol player Hugo Papst will also make his Horsham debut.
Ararat has made one change from its clash with the Warriors, with Hugh Toner coming in for Riley Taylor.
At Minyip Recreation Reserve, the Burras will also roll out new and returning players.
Tim and Ben McIntyre return to the club after stints with Edenhope Apsley, whilst Kade Petering is back from the Geelong Football Netball League.
Dusty Cross (Winsanger) and Nick Cushing (Redan) will also play their first games in blue, black and white.
The Tigers welcome Jake Harrap, Jordan Zeitz and Daniel Batson back to the club for its clash with the Burras.
Peter Politis (NTFL) and Dylan Ridding (Adelaide Footy League) will make their club debut.
At Coughlin Park, Corey Morgan and Nathan Koenig will make their Saints debut after joining the club from Minyip Murtoa and Natimuk United, respectively.
Line up: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, James Jennings, Baydn Cosgriff, Hugh Toner, Xavier Vearing, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Sonny Kettle, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding.
Line up: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Ryan Kemp, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Hudson Hair, Jack Dalziel, Brad Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Jasper Gunn, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Xavier Pumpa, Harvey Gunn, Cullen Williams, Dyson Parish.
Line up: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, Bailey Taylor, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Jordy Keyte, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Freddy Frew.
Line up: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Tim McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Seth Talbot, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Nick Cushing, John Delahunty, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg.
Line up: Darcy Honeyman, Nathan Alexander, Jake McQueen, Matt Kennedy, Liam Albrecht, Tim Bone, Mitch Dahlenburg, Lucas Dahlenburg, Wallace Wheaton, Drew Schneider, Dylan Ridding, Josh Lees, Jake Harrap, Daniel Batson, Jordan Zeitz, Austin Merrett, Peter Politis, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Angus Wheaton, Xavier Bone, Connor Jones.
Line up: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Simon Clugston, Rupert Sangster, Lucas Edelson, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Thomas Long, Xavier Oakley, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Bradley Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Thomas Clarke, Trent Burgoyne, Tim Sanford, Tobias Fisher.
Not yet named
Not yet named
