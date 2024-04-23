Life-long friends prepare to face off on boundary's edge on Anzac Day

There will be added meaning at City Oval on Anzac Day, April 25, when the Horsham Demons host Horsham Saints in round two of the WFNL.
Life-long friends and respective senior football coaches Jordyn Burke and Ben Knott will face each other for the first time.
"It is always good fun these days, a bit of friendly competition outside of the Horsham versus Saints rivalry," Knott said.
"Our fathers became good mates too when my family moved to Horsham from Albury. It was only natural; we spent a lot of time together, and it flowed from there."
The pair attended primary school together and have been close ever since.
"I went to St Michael's and St Brigid's, and all of the catholic boys then migrated to Horsham Saints," Burke said.
"But my family was involved with the Demons from the start."
Despite playing against each other in several junior and reserves' matches over the years, the family aspect has created an unbreakable bond.
Burke recently emceed Knott's wedding over the off-season, and his daughter Luella was also a flower girl in the wedding party.
"It goes much further beyond the footy. I was obviously honoured to be the emcee," Burke said.
"It was a huge one for Luella, too, which meant a hell of a lot to her and the family."
Knott and his wife's (Saints A grade assistant Elly Knott) first child, Buddy, was born in 2023, has only strengthened the friendship.
"That's probably the big thing; the kids in the family have been a massive part of it," Burke said.
"That connection is also stronger, more so than the sports side."
Both men will lead predominantly young sides into battle on Thursday evening.
"Being a standalone game, you hope to get a good crowd and put on a bit of a showcase for everyone who comes and watches," Knott said.
"We've got a mutual friend group that will take quite a lot of joy in it too."
