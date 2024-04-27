Wounded Rats showcase scoring power in Eagles demolition | WFNL round two

Despite making several changes due to injury, Ararat has romped to a 28.24 (192) - 5.5 (35) win over Warrack in round two of the WFNL on Saturday, April 27.
The territory belonged to the Rats early at Anzac Park.
Ararat forced repeated entries inside the forward 50.
Then, like in round one, Sonny Kettle broke the game open.
Kettle converted two set shots in quick succession, and Ararat led by two goals after five minutes.
Warrack, with one of its first forward 50 entries, kicked a goal through Connor Inkster as the football was moved from one end to the other.
Ararat responded with back-to-back goals as it created a 22-point lead.
Goals flowed late in the first term as Jacob Bates (two), Hugh Toner and Williamson hit the scoreboard.
The Rats took a 43-point lead at the first change.
Rats co-coaches Williamson and Tom Mills were thrilled with his sides ball movement.
"It's been A1, we've been using the 45 (degree kicks) as well," Williamson said.
Ararat picked up where it left off early in the second as Robert Armstrong slotted a goal on the run from the right forward pocket.
Flynn Toner added his name to the scoreboard for the Rats before Jayke Hellmans converted a set shot for Warrack.
The scoreboard kept ticking over, as Ararat's lead was over 10 goals by halfway through the second quarter.
However, in further injury news for the Rats, Kettle made his way to the changerooms with what seemed to be an upper arm or collarbone injury.
A goal right on the half time siren gave Ararat a 85-point lead.
It was six goals to three in favour of the Rats in the third term before the reigning premiers added another seven majors in the fourth quarter.
Jayke Hellmanns kicked two goals for the home side.
Intercept-defender Machok Garang and half-back Riley Morrow featured in the best.
Tom Williamson booted seven goals for Ararat.
Robert Armstrong, Brody Griffin and Adam Haslett kicked three.
Workhorse ruck Cody Lindsay and Griffin finished atop the best.
Stawell has celebrated its 150th anniversary in style with an 86-point victory over the Burras.
It was a tight first term at Central Park before the Warriors took over.
Minyip Murtoa were held goalless for the remainder of the match, whilst Stawell added 10 second-half goals in the 15.15 (105) - 2.7 (19) triumph.
Mitch Thorp booted for goals for the home side and joined senior coach Tom Eckel atop the best.
Key position player Tanner Smith kicked both of the Burras' majors.
Lachlan Johns and Kade Petering featured in the best.
Nhilll has marked its opening home game of the season with a commanding 47-point win over rivals Dimboola.
Daniel Batson booted six goals on the way to the 14.15 (99) - 8.4 (52) victory.
Liam Albrecht and Darcy Honeyman featured atop the best for the home side.
Key forward Jackson Calder kicked five goals in his debut for the Roos.
