WFNL round two team lists: Rats, Eagles lose key personnel, Nhill unchanged

Most sides have made changes to its squad for round two of the WFNL on Saturday, April 27.
The Rats have made at least three forced changes to injury for its trip to Anzac Park.
Tom Mills (head clash) and Jack Ganley (calf) were injured in round one against Horsham, whilst Xavier Vearing was "touch and go", according to co-coach Mills, but has also been ruled out.
Alan Batchelor, Corey Taylor and Sam Cronin all come into the side.
Dimboola has unveiled its first squad of the season after its round one bye.
Recruits Jackson Calder, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite and Pat McDonough have all been named.
Talented youngsters Alex Jackiel, Archer Laverty and Declan Paech will also play.
The Burras will have to fill a void of experienced players who are unavailable for its trip to Central Park.
Former senior coaches Tim Mackenzie and John Delahunty are out, and so is Luke Fisher.
Rhys Pidgeon, Warwick Stone and Mackinnon Rogers have been bought in.
Nhill remains unchanged from round one for its clash with local rivals Dimboola.
The Warriors have made a solitary change for its clash with the Burras as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Josh Linton comes in for his first game with the club, he played with Sunshine in the Western Football Netball League in 2023.
Warrack has also lost some on-field leaders when it welcomes Ararat to Anzac Park.
Key position players Ryan McKenzie and Kyle Cheney are unavailable, whilst Dylan Watts is also out.
Bailey Watts, Patrick Lindsay and Justin Appledore will play their first senior matches for the season.
Line up: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Corey Taylor, James Jennings, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Sonny Kettle, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding.
In: Alan Batchelor, Corey Taylor, Sam Cronin.
Out: Xavier Vearing, James Hosking, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Sam Leith, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Hamsh Sellens, Ben Brett, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths, Alex Jackiel, Zane Thompson, Archer Laverty, Ash Clugston, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech.
Played on Anzac Day
Line up: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Tim McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Seth Talbot, Brylie Cameron, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Nick Cushing, Warwick Stone, Mackinnon Rogers, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg
Out: Tim Mackenzie, Luke Fisher, John Delahunty
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Mitch Dahlenburg, Tim Bone, Lucas Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Connor Jones, Josh Lees, Austin Merrett, Nathan Alexander
In: N/A
Out: N/A
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantell, Samuel Jenkinson, Josh Fowkes, Jacob Welsh, Josh Linton, Jakob Salmi, Mitchel Taylor, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Ben Davis.
In: Josh Linton.
Out: Koby Stewart.
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Charlie Wilson, Jake O'Donnell, Matthew Penny, Tyson Hunt, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, John Martin, Daniel Penny, Phillip Huebner, Jayke Hellemanns, Connor Inkster, Machok Garang, Jacob Cheney, Jai Kovatseff, Bailey Watts, Charlie Dean, Dan McKenzie, Will Batson, Patrick Lindsay, Justin Appledore.
In: Bailey Watts, Patrick Lindsay, Justin Appledore.
Out: Kyle Cheney, Ryan McKenzie, Dylan Watts.
