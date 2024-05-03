WFNL round three team lists: Landt returns for Roos, young Rebels out

Dimboola regains back-to-back Nicholls Medallist Dylan Landt for round three of the WFNL on Saturday, May 4.
Landt pulled on the green and gold for seven matches in 2023 but will play his first match for the season against an undefeated Stawell.
Luke Hutchinson and Evan Hunter are the other additions, with Sam Leith, Zane Thompson and Dane Paech making way.
Paech will feature in the WFNL junior representative team in Portland on Sunday, May 5.
Whilst Ararat and Horsham will be without some young stars.
Hugh Toner will be back in GWV Rebels colours for its Talent League clash against Bendigo on May 5.
Robert Armstrong is also injured, but the Rats regain vice-captain Jack Ganley from a calf complaint.
Sonny Kettle was selected despite a shoulder problem.
For Horsham, Xavier Pumpa has been selected on the interchange for the Rebels for its clash at Mars Stadium.
The experienced Brad Hartigan is also out with a hamstring injury; Sam Janetzki is the only confirmed addition.
Minyip Murtoa has experience available for its clash with the Demons.
Tim Mackenzie, Luke Fisher and Nick Cushing are back as the Burras play at Murtoa for the first time this season.
The Horsham Saints are unchanged as it battles for its first win against Warrack at Coughlin Park.
Southern Mallee have made four changes for its trip to Alexandra Oval.
Forwards Angus McSweyn and Peter Weir will play their first games for the new club; both played for the Giants and Storm, respectively, in 2023.
Leigh Stewart and Jack Baird also come into the 21.
Baird plied his trade for Pimpinio last season.
Star midfielder Rupert Sangster is out alongside Sam White, Brad Lowe and Simon Clugston.
Line up: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, James Jennings, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Jack Ganley, Sonny Kettle, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan, Ryan Bates.
In: Jack Ganley,
Out: Hugh Toner, Robert Armstrong.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Hamish Sellens, Ben Brett, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths, Luke Hutchinson, Alex Jakiel, Archer Laverty, Ash Clugston, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Evan Hunter.
In: Dylan Landt, Luke Hutchinson, Evan Hunter.
Out: Sam Leith, Zane Thompson, Dane Paech.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Ryan Kemp, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Hudson Hair, Jack Dalziel, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Jasper Gunn, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Harvey Gunn, Cullen Williams.
In: Sam Janetzki.
Out: Brad Hartigan, Xavier Pumpa.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Freddy Frew, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan, Jake Adams.
In: N/A
Out: N/A
Lineup: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Tim McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Tanner Smith, Seth Talbot, Tim Mackenzie, Brazer McKenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Nick Cushing, Warwick Stone, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg
In: Tim Mackenzie, Luke Fisher, Nick Cushing.
Out: Tim McIntyre, Nic Ballagh, Mackinnon Rogers.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Lucas Edelsten, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Thomas Long, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Peter Weir, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, , Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Tobias Fisher, Trent Burgoyne, Jack Baird, Tim Sanford.
In: Angus McSweyn, Peter Weir, Leigh Stewart, Jack Baird.
Out: Rupert Sangster, Sam White, Brad Lowe, Simon Clugston.
Not yet named.
Not yet named.
