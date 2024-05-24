HDFNL round seven teams: Close returns for Southern Roos; Rams regain skipper

Harrow Balmoral have a significant inclusion for its round seven HDFNL clash with Rupanyup on Saturday, May 25.
Michael Close returns for the Southern Roos for his first match since round three.
Matt Jones is the only omission.
Zachary Robinson and Hugo Jenke come in for the Panthers, with Oliver Garth Lindsay and Thomas Morgan making way.
Meanwhile, after its bye, Natimuk United welcomes back captain Callum Cameron for its home game against Swifts.
Cameron is one of four changes the Rams have made.
Ethan Blake and Liam Freeman make way for Bourke Nicholls and Zak Varley for the ladder leaders.
Noradjuha Quantong has made two changes for its match with the undefeated Tigers.
Jason Kerr and Ryder Pope join the Bombers' squad, while experienced forward Brock Orval and James Officer drop out.
The Tigers will make at least one change, with midfielder Matthew Rosier named to return.
Edenhope-Apsley has swung five changes for its home match with Laharum.
Campbell Mason and Harry Miller replace Riley Lenehan and Riley Cross for the Demons.
Kalkee made just two changes for the short trip to Dock Lake Reserve.
Nash Foscarini and Jayden Kuhne make way for Charlie Millar and Louis Beddison.
Ins: Heath Keatly, Shaun King, Toby Ferguson, Nathan Witherow, Ben Kilby.
Outs: Cameron Domaschenz, Ryan Obst, Timothy Churchin, Dale Smith, Flynn Loft.
Line up: Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Shaun King, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Anthony Moneva, Ben Kilby, Ben Campbell.
Ins: Michael Close.
Outs: Matt Jones.
Line up: Nick Pekin, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Charlie Langley, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Tom Hair, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant.
Ins: Charlie Millar, Louis Beddison.
Outs: Nash Foscarini, Jayden Kuhne.
Line up: Isiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Brendan Hobbs, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Deacan Campbell, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Deacon Briggs, Jayke Greig, Dylan Avery, Ryan Holborn.
Ins: Campbell Mason, Harry Miller.
Outs: Riley Lenehan, Riley Cross.
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliott, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Oliver Sykes, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Hamish Roberts, Brett Ervin, Jarrod Kemp, Campbell Mason, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Josh Hutchinson, Josh McCluskey, Harry Miller.
Ins: Callum Cameron, Lachlan Harris, Lachlan Hutchinson.
Outs: Kaiden Sudholz, Bailey Taylor, Matt Bellinger, Daniel Werner.
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Jarred Combe, Callum Cameron, Lachlan Harris, Taylor Wiese, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Craig Britten, Joey Nagorcka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Baxter Perry, Lachlan Hutchison, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Kane Bates-Russell, Kyah Wilkinson.
Ins: Jason Kerr, Ryder Pope.
Outs: Brock Orval, James Officer.
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dylan Shelley, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, Ryder Pope, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, Kade Bergen, James Gregg, Levi Mock.
Ins: Matthew Rosier.
Outs: Keegan King, Dylan Arnott.
Line up: Corey Quick, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Thomas Naylor, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Dylan Baker, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Zachary Robinson, Hugo Jenke.
Outs: Oliver Garth Lindsay, Thomas Morgan.
Line up: Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Andy Phelan, Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Jacob Christie, Zachary Robinson, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Hugo Jenke, Max Sudholz.
Ins: Bourke Nicholls, Zak Varley.
Outs: Ethan Blake, Liam Freeman.
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Chris Freeman, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Seth Blake, Jack Hoffmann, Tarquin Young,
Not yet named.
