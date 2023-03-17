Finding a ray of sunshine in the darkness

The world's largest producer of denim clothing, Levi Strauss, issued an unreserved apology and withdrew its popular range of "ripped" jeans yesterday following complaints that pants with designer holes and slashed knees mocked and belittled poor people. The United Poverty Council said more needed to be done to end the "immensely offensive" fashion trend of shredded clothing. "People wearing $300 jeans that are deliberately torn during the manufacturing process display startling arrogance and disrespect for millions who cannot afford to patch their clothes," the council said. "Governments need to outlaw the well-off pathetically pretending to identify as the poor."